ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Justin Faulk, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad also scored in the third period to help the St. Louis Blues erase a three-goal deficit and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Saturday night.

Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko also scored, and Jordan Binnington stopped 16 of 21 shots for St. Louis which improved to 4-1 under interim coach Drew Bannister.

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard scored a lacrosse-style goal in the first period, Nick Foglino scored twice and Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Dickinson also scored for Chicago.

Faulk scored his second goal of the season with 2:07 remaining in the third period to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead, and Kyrou scored his second goal of the game and ninth of the season into an empty net with 1:01 remaining in regulation to seal the win.

Neighbours scored his 11th goal of the season on a power play and Kyrou scored his first goal of the game just 24 seconds later to tie the score at 5-all with 9:54 remaining in the third period.

Saad scored a power play goal for his ninth goal of the season 2:50 prior to Neighbours’ goal to trim St. Louis’ deficit to 5-3.

Foligno scored a short-handed goal for his second goal of the game and eighth of the season 5:16 into third period to give Chicago a three-goal cushion.

Dickinson scored his 11th goal of the season on a feed from Taylor Raddysh with 4:06 remaining in the second period to restore Chicago’s two-goal lead.

Parayko scored his sixth goal of the season on a slapshot from the point to cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2 with 6:31 remaining in the second period.

Foligno scored his first goal of the game on a power play 20 seconds into the second period on a rebound off a shot from Philipp Kurashev to put Chicago on top 3-1.

Beauvillier deflected a shot past Binnington 4:12 into the first period to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Beauvillier’s goal came just 23 seconds after Bedard retrieved a pass from behind the net and cradled the puck with his stick lacrosse-style over Binnington’s glove hand to score his 13th goal of the season to even the game 1-all.

Bedard’s 13 goals and 30 points lead all NHL rookies.

Thomas scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season 3:04 into the first period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Blues: Host Dallas on Wednesday night