ST. LOUIS – Let’s go Blues!

The Blues’ playoff run for the Stanley Cup starts Monday night with game one of the first-round series against the Minnesota Wild. The Wild beat out the Blues for home ice, so the best of seven series starts in Minnesota. The Blues won’t play at the Enterprise Center until later this week.

Game one is Monday night in Minnesota with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. Game two is also in Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Then the scene shifts to St. Louis for game three on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s game four will also be played in St. Louis but at 3:30 p.m.

If necessary, game five will be back in Minnesota on May 10. Game six would be back in St. Louis on May 12, and if it’s needed, game seven would be in Minnesota on May 14.

The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season. Two of them went to overtime including the last time the two teams played at the Enterprise Center on April 16. The Blues won that battle 6-5.

Although the Wild have home ice, the Blues know they can score. Nine players scored at least 20 goals this season. Vladimir Tarasenko led the way with 34 goals.

“It’s two good teams that are always, always wanting to win. We know, in the regular season how points were and obviously now, in the playoffs, so how big each game is. So, I don’t expect anything different than one-goal games, and really close games. It’s gonna be a good challenge for us,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said.

There are a limited number of tickets on sale for rounds one and two of the playoffs.