Blues’ Tarasenko set for 3rd shoulder surgery, out 5 months

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder once again and won’t be evaluated for another five months.

It will be Tarasenko’s third operation on that shoulder in the past two and a half years. He’s now in danger of missing the start of the next NHL season after missing a vast majority of this past season following surgery in October.

General manager Doug Armstrong says there’s concern because of how many times Tarasenko has had the same shoulder surgically repaired. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News