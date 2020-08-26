Blues’ Tarasenko set for 3rd shoulder surgery, out 5 months

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder once again and won’t be evaluated for another five months.

It will be Tarasenko’s third operation on that shoulder in the past two and a half years. He’s now in danger of missing the start of the next NHL season after missing a vast majority of this past season following surgery in October.

General manager Doug Armstrong says there’s concern because of how many times Tarasenko has had the same shoulder surgically repaired.