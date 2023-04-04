ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys Tuesday during Pride Night, a decision following similar actions from teams and athletes around the NHL.

As the 2022-23 regular season nears an end, the Blues will host Pride Night on Tuesday “to welcome the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to a news release from the team.

The team will recognize Pride Night with various programming and activities around the Enterprise Center. The experience will also include some pre-game Pride-themed warmup pucks and rainbow stick tape available for players to use.

A Blues spokesperson tells FOX 2 in a statement that the “Pride Night plan is robust and includes many very visible aspects, but warm-up jerseys are not included in them.”

The Blues did not disclose any further information behind why Pride-themed pregame jerseys, which many teams around the NHL have worn in recent years, were not part of Pride Night.

Weeks ago, the Chicago Blackhawks made a similar decision during their Pride Night to not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys. According to the Associated Press, the team cited an anti-gay Kremlin law that could put Russian athletes in a tough spot when they return home for the offseason.

Additionally, AP reports that at least six NHL players recently opted out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights for the first time, even when their teams opted to sport them for pregame warmups. Some cited religious or personal beliefs as the reason behind their decisions.

The NHL and other US sports leagues often use Pride nights to raise the visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community, and warmup jerseys are usually one avenue of support.

The Blues, eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Sunday, play five more games this season, starting with Tuesday’s home match against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues’ season will end on April 13.