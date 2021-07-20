Blues to play 8 pre-season games, one in suburban Kansas city

ST. LOUIS – The Blues pre-season schedule has been released.

It consists of eight games. The first pre-season game is against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center on September 25.

The Blues will play a home game against the Blackhawks in Independence, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, on October 2. The game will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks.

All home game start times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Below is the full pre-season schedule:

Sept. 25 vs. Minnesota – 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Dallas – 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Columbus – 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Chicago – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. (in Independence)

(in Independence) Oct. 5 at Dallas – 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Minnesota – Time TBD

Oct. 8 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.