ST. LOUIS – Jordan Kyrou delivered a three-point night in his first game after a tough situation, and Colton Parayko scored the game-winner in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-3 overtime victory Saturday over the Dallas Stars.

The Blues improve to 15-14-1 with the victory. Interim head coach Drew Bannister is undefeated two games into his NHL coaching career.

