ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues part ways with two more veterans, trading captain Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blues acquire Toronto’s 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, along with Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick. St. Louis will also add forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette in the exchange.

O’Reilly, the Conn Smythe Winner from the 2019 Stanley Cup championship Blues roster, departs after five seasons with the Blues. He tallied 269 points (97 goals, 172 assists) over 327 regular-season games with St. Louis.

Aside from a recent foot injury and COVID-19 precautions last year, O’Reilly never missed a game for the Blues. O’Reilly just returned from the weeks-long injury Saturday, picking up one point in three straight games since return.

Acciari joined the Blues in free agency last summer and had 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists) over 54 games this season. Both O’Reilly and Acciari were pending free agents.

The Blues’ latest deal comes nearly one week after the franchise traded star forward Vladimir Tarasenko, an early indicator of a rebuild and roster overhaul. The Blues are currently six points out of a playoff spot with nearly two-thirds of their season schedule complete.

Playoff hopes look slim compared to past seasons, even with St. Louis winning three games out of All-Star break. The team’s current standings situation likely prompted the Blues to explore trades of high-profile players like O’Reilly and Tarasenko.