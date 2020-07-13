Blues training camp begins today

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues get back to work this morning. But this postseason will look a little different.

The last time we saw the Blues in action, it was four months ago. They were limited to small workouts at first but when they come to train today all thirty skaters will hit the ice.

The difference is Blues fans are not able to go to the training camp.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic still so they’ll be testing players for COVID-19 and doing temperature checks. Four players and a member of the coaching staff have already tested positive for the virus.

They are working on a way to keep players safe during playoffs. When those start – players will have to stay at the hotel and just use that bar, restaurants, pools, and fitness centers in a secured zone.

The Blues start the round-robin August 2, facing the Colorado Avalanche, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Dallas Stars. Those games set up the seeding for the western conference playoffs. All the games are at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Teams head to hub cities on July 26.

