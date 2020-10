ST. LOUIS, Mo- The St. Louis Blues made news with the signing of a veteran defenseman on the first day of NHL Free Agency, but not in the way many expected. The team announced Friday night that it signed Torey Krug, formerly of the Boston Bruins, to a 7-year deal worth $45.5 million.

The move all but officially means the team will not re-sign team captain Alex Pietrangelo, who entered unrestricted free agency at 11am Friday when he and the team could not agree to a new contract.