Blues win Winter Classic game against Wild

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) and left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrate Perron’s goal with Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison (59) skating by in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Even before they dropped the puck, it was a record-setting day. The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild played in the Winter Classic and the game-time temperature of minus 6 was the coldest game in NHL history.

The Blues scored five goals in the second period en route to a 6-4 win. Jordan Kyrou scored twice and had two assists in the explosive middle period.

Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krugalso scored. The Blues are now two for two in Winter Classic games with the win over the Wild to go with the win over the Chicago Blackhawks five years ago at Busch Stadium.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

The Blues left their hotel looking as though they were off to the beach, with players walking to their bus in shorts, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried a cooler in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, with a white shirt fully unbuttoned.

The conditions for the top two teams in the Central Division were cruelly cold, though the novelty of playing in the event after a year delay by the pandemic surely helped block out the brisk air. Wild defenseman Calen Addison was shown at one stoppage getting heating lotion applied to his frostbitten ears.

The Wild had played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. The Blues won the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

