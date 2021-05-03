Bortuzzo, Schenn score in Blues’ 3-1 victory over Ducks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Bortuzzo got his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn also scored, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
The Blues have won six of their last eight games at home. The win puts St. Louis five points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the West Division.
Arizona has played three more games than St. Louis.
Jordan Binnington earned his 70th career win, becoming the 10th goaltender in Blues history to reach the milestone.
By WARREN MAYES, Associated Press