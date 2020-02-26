Bouwmeester to miss the remainder of season following cardiac episode

ST. LOUIS – Speaking publicly for the first time since he collapsed during a game earlier this month, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said he’s undecided on his future in hockey.
Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during the first period of the February 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks. He was rushed to UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California and had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.
Bouwmeester thanked the training staff of both the Blues and the Ducks, as well as the doctors and medical personnel who saved his life.
He said his dad being there helped keep his family at ease during the ordeal.
The team said Bouwmeester will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season and the playoffs while he recovers and evaluates his plans.
No. 19 will still be around the organization during the season, a team spokesman said.