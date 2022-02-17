Canadiens snap 10-game skid with 3-2 OT win over Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Bridges and overpasses are typically the first to freeze and the last to melt. That's because they're surrounded by cold and usually windy air during these winter weather events.

Missouri State Highway Patrol urged drivers to stay home, if possible, during the wintry weather on Thursday through Friday morning. If you need to venture out, make sure to drive slow and give yourself plenty of room between the cars around you.

"We've gone around and treated everything, but we get around the mainline, more than we do those ramps and intersections, so there could be some locations we have some buildup, so we ask people to be careful," Bob Becker with MODOT said Thursday.