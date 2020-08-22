Canucks crush Blues 6-2 to eliminate them from Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Canucks scored 3:45 into game six and never looked back in their convincing 6-2 win over the Blues on Friday night in Edmonton. The loss ends the Blues 2020 Stanley Cup run losing in the first round of the playoffs to Vancouver four games to two.

Jay Beagle’s first period goal came off Blues forward Jacob De La Rose stepping on the puck accidentally and sending Beagle in alone on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. The Canucks then scored three goals in the second period in a 5:57 span to knock Binnington out of the game.

Jaden Schwartz did score twice in the third period, but it wasn’t nearly enough.