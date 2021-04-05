Colton Parayko returns to St. Louis Blues lineup

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. St. Louis won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ST. LOUIS- Prior to Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the St. Louis Blues announced the return of defenseman Colton Parayko.

Parayko has missed 21 games due to an upper-body injury reported by The Athletic and others to be a back problem.

Parayko is one of several Blues players who have missed significant time this season due to injury.

His return comes as the Blues are trying to break out of a six-game losing streak.

In a corresponding move, the team moved forward Jacob de la Rose to the taxi squad.