COVID-19 continues to impact St. Louis Blues schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The St. Louis Blues will see changes to the team’s schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday night, the NHL announced that the Blues’ February 9 game against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed with news that five Minnesota players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Minnesota must also postpone three games scheduled between Thursday and the Tuesday game against St. Louis.
At this point, the Minnesota-St. Louis matchup on Thursday February 11 is still on the schedule.
The Blues and Las Vegas Golden Knights will make up a late January tilt that had to be rescheduled due to COVID-related protocols on the Golden Knights on March 22 in Las Vegas.