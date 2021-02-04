COVID-19 continues to impact St. Louis Blues schedule

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube is seen on the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The St. Louis Blues will see changes to the team’s schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday night, the NHL announced that the Blues’ February 9 game against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed with news that five Minnesota players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Minnesota must also postpone three games scheduled between Thursday and the Tuesday game against St. Louis.

At this point, the Minnesota-St. Louis matchup on Thursday February 11 is still on the schedule.

The Blues and Las Vegas Golden Knights will make up a late January tilt that had to be rescheduled due to COVID-related protocols on the Golden Knights on March 22 in Las Vegas.