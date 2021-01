St. Louis Blues’ Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated by teammates Colton Parayko (55) and Tyler Bozak (21) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Blues at Golden Knights game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NHL said the postponement comes after a Golden Knights player and member of the coaching staff “entering the NHL”s COVID protocols.”

The NHL is now working on revising the Golden Knights’ regular-season schedule. Their schedule for next week’s games will be decided in the next 24 to 48 hours.