COVID protocols knock out Sharks players, head coach for Blues matchup Thursday

The St. Louis Blues play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ST. LOUIS- When the Blues face off with the San Jose Sharks on the second stop of a west coast road trip Thursday night, St. Louis will face an opponent without some key personnel on the ice.

The Sharks confirmed Thursday afternoon that F Kevin Labanc, D Erik Karlsson, F Timo Meier, D Jake Middleton, F Matt Nieto, D Radim Simek, D Marc-Edouard Vlasic would be in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, along with Sharks Head Coach Bob Boughner, Head Trainer Ray Tufts and Equipment Manager Mike Aldrich. Aldrich was added late Tuesday.

The Sharks are still missing Evander Kane, who is serving a 21 game suspension for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

For the Blues, Ryan O’Reilly, Kyle Clifford and Ville Husso remain in the league’s protocols.