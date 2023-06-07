ST. LOUIS – Darren Pang, a longtime color commentator for St. Louis Blues broadcasts on Bally Sports Midwest, will be on the move next season. And not just anywhere, but to a Blues rival.

Pang is finalizing a contract to join the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast team, sources told The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford on Wednesday. FOX 2 sports director Martin Kilcoyne also confirmed this with a source Wednesday morning.

Pang has spent the last 14 years with Bally Sports Midwest and has been known for his positive demeanor and in-depth analysis with Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly. His “Holy Jumpin’!” catchphrase after big moments is also well-known in hockey culture.

Just weeks ago, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch brought to attention that Pang’s contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 Blues season. In addition to that situation, Pang’s work on Blues broadcasts had been slightly limited in previous seasons as he also worked for NHL on TNT broadcasts on certain Tuesdays and Wednesdays over the past two seasons.

Before his NHL broadcasting career, Pang worked his way to the NHL as a goaltender, playing for the Blackhawks in parts of three seasons in the 1980s. On Bally Sports Midwest, during the years it was known as FOX Sports Midwest, he also gave out weekly Panger awards to Blues who stepped up their game in-season.

None of the Blues, NHL or Pang have yet publicly acknowledged the move. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.