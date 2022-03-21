ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are getting defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings.

In return, the Blues are sending defenseman Jake Walman and forward Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Detroit.

The trade was announced Monday afternoon.

Leddy, 31, has made 55 appearances for the Red Wings this season, collecting 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is in his 12th NHL season. Throughout his career with Chicago, New York (Islanders), and Detroit, he has amassed 352 points (66 goals, 286 assists) and 161 penalty minutes in 831 career regular-season games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. In 121 career playoff games, he has tallied 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Witkowski, 31, has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) and 62 penalty minutes in 44 games. The Holland, Michigan native has played in 132 NHL regular-season games, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 162 penalty minutes overall.