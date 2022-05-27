ST. LOUIS – The Blues and Avalanche square off for Game 6 Friday night at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues kept the series going after their dramatic victory in Game 5. The Blues are in another must-win situation. They need a victory to force a Game 7.

This series has had many memorable moments already including two overtime games, the police called in, and the fact that the home team has only won once so far. The Blues hope to change that trend Friday night.

The Blues could have some momentum going into Game 6 after their dramatic overtime win in Colorado on Wednesday. Tyler Bozak scored in the extra period to give the Blues a 5-4 win capping an incredible comeback after the note was down 3-0.

The win on Wednesday is just the latest drama in this series. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was hurt in Game 3 after the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri slammed into him. Blues defenseman Calle Rosen was also involved in that play. Police were called in after threats were made against Kadri following the hit that knocked Binnington out of the series.

The Avalanche won Game 1 in OT 3-2, but the note rebounded with a 4-1 victory.

Blues head coach Craig Berube spoke Thursday about preparing for Game 6.

“Everybody thinks you always can come back, and you got to go out and perform and do it. Which we did last night. So you move on from that game. That one’s over with and we got to focus on Game 6,” Berube said.

The puck drops at the Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. If the Blues can come out on top Friday night, then a deciding Game 7 will be back in Colorado on Sunday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.