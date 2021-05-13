Enterprise Center increasing capacity in time for Blues playoffs

ST LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 18: A general view of the Enterprise Center during a game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on January 18, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. A limited number of fans were allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Capacity is increasing at the Enterprise Center as the Blues head into the NHL playoffs. The Blues will welcome 5,000 fans for Round 1 and Round 2 of the playoffs.

Enterprise Center officials say the new capacity will go into effect on Friday, May 21, the first home playoff game.

It’s still unclear who the Blues will face in the first-round playoffs. The opponent has come down to the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL released the schedule for the Blues round one games with their opponent pending.

Game 1 at COL/VGK – Mon, May 17 at 9 pm

Game 2 at COL/VGK – Wed, May 19 at 9:30 pm

Game 3 vs COL/VGK – Fri, May 21 at 8:30 pm

Game 4 vs COL/VGK – Sun, May 23, Time TBD

*Game 5 at COL/VGK – Tue, May 25, Time TBD

*Game 6 vs COL/VGK – Thu, May 27, Time TBD

*Game 7 at COL/VGK – Sat, May 29, Time TBD

Game 1 and 2 will be played away. Games 3 and 4 will be played in St. Louis. If more games are necessary, Game 5 would be on the road, Game 6 would be in St. Louis and then Game 7 would be on the road again.