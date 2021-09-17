Enterprise Center requiring vaccination proof or negative test to Blues games, other events

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Blues will require proof of vaccination or negative tests results within 72 hours for fans at Enterprise Center starting on Oct. 15.

The St. Louis Blues says the policy is also in effect for other events at the Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theater.

The policy applies to fans ages 12 and older. The measure is intended to protect the health and wellness of fans, guests, sponsors, staff, players, and others.

The policy will take effect ahead of the Blues’ regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23, vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

The Blues are the 16th team in the National Hockey League to introduce a policy requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend games.

“We all want the same thing – Blues hockey as it was meant to be,” Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues. “We want everyone getting back together as one, with players and fans alike feeding off the energy as we remember it not that long ago. The same holds true for a concert or performance. The experience of enjoying a headlining act is something we’ve missed, and we look forward to again hosting the biggest artists and tours at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre this fall and beyond.

Key information related to the policy includes:

Fans and guests ages 12 and older will be required to show printed or digital proof of full COVID‑19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours prior to the event. The test results must include the ticketholder’s name and the date of the test.

Fans and guests 11 and younger will be permitted to enter Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times while inside the venue.

The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre policy at all times will be subject to health and safety guidelines or policies as determined by the City of St. Louis and the NHL. As an example, the City of St. Louis continues to require all to wear facial coverings when indoors and within enclosed public buildings and spaces.

COVID-19 tests will not be made available at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre on the dates of games or events.

You can get more information about fans and guests by visiting stlouisblues.com/safety.