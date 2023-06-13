LAS VEGAS – Just four years ago, Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev played key roles in helping one NHL franchise to their first Stanley Cup title. On Tuesday: Déjà vu.

The Vegas Golden Knights secured their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history with a Game 5 Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers.

Pietrangelo and Barbashev, two key players in the Golden Knights’ run, earned their second Stanley Cup titles in five seasons. Both also played pivotal roles for the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Pietrangelo, now 33 years old, has provided reliable defense that helped him captain the Blues in a demanding 2019 schedule. The experience proved valuable. He had one goal and eight assists with a plus-8 plus/minus rating in 20 games while averaging around 23 minutes of ice time. He’s also one of three Golden Knights with at least 50 blocks in playoffs, helping ease the workload for Vegas goalie Adin Hill.

Barbashev, now 27 years old, has emerged into one of the top scorers on a prolific Golden Knights offense, currently fifth in goals (6), third in assists (11) and second-best in plus/minus (+13). More impressively, all but two of his points have come on even-strength opportunities. He’s found great chemistry with linemates Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, mixing it up for opponents with 64 hits as well.

Pietrangelo and Barbashev earn their second Stanley Cup titles and become the first players not named Pat Maroon to win a Stanley Cup title since the Blues achieved glory nearly half a decade ago.

Pietrangelo has four years remaining on a seven-year, $61.6 million deal he signed with Vegas. Barbashev is a pending free agent this summer if Vegas doesn’t agree to a new deal with him.