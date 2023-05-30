LAS VEGAS – Two former St. Louis Blues instrumental in the 2019 Stanley Cup title will have a chance to win their second championship in five years.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Ivan Barbashev are Stanley Cup Final-bound again as the Vegas Golden Knights secured the Western Conference spot. Vegas defeated the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference in six games, closing the series with a 6-0 win on Monday.

If the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup Final, Pietrangelo will have won two with two different franchises, and more notably, be a part of the first Stanley Cup-winning team of both St. Louis and Vegas. Over the last six or so weeks, both have played to their strengths in ways that also helped spark the Blues to their only Stanley Cup title in 2019.

Pietrangelo, now 33 years old, has provided reliable defense that helped him captain the Blues in a demanding 2019 schedule and the experience seems to be paying off. He has one goal and eight assists with a plus-8 plus/minus rating in 16 games. He’s also averaging around 24 minutes of ice time per game, better than anyone remaining in the big dance but Florida’s Aaron Ekblad. He’s also one of three Golden Knights with at least 40 blocks in playoffs, helping ease the workload for Vegas goalie Adin Hill.

Barbashev, now 27 years old, has emerged into one of the top scorers on a prolific Golden Knights offense, currently fourth in goals (6), second in assists (9) and second-best in plus/minus (+12). More impressively, all but two of his points have come on even-strength opportunities. He’s found great chemistry with linemates Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, mixing it up for opponents with 51 hits as well. He’s one of only three remaining players with at least 50 hits and double-digits points in playoffs, perhaps a stronger playoff campaigan than any of his previous five with the Blues.

What started with more than a dozen ex-Blues in the playoffs comes down to Pietrangelo and Barbashev. Vegas will take on the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven set starting Saturday. Florida does not roster any former Blues, but does have Matthew Tkachuk, a St. Louis-raised talent and son of former Blues great Keith Tkachuk.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday at 7 p.m. Vegas will host the first two games of the series and Games 5 and 7, if necessary. For the full the Stanley Cup schedule, click here.