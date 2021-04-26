Family of Blues legend Bobby Plager thanks organization and fans for kind send-off

ST. LOUIS – It has been an emotional month for the Plager family, following the passing of Blues legend Bobby Plager.

Saturday marked one month since his death. His family released a statement thanking the Blues organization and fans for the “outpouring of love and condolences.”

It has been one month since the passing of our dad, and the outpouring of love and condolences we have received has been amazing and overwhelming. Thank you to the Blues organization for fulfilling his dreams the past 54 years and creating the most beautiful send-off for him. Thank you to the Blues Alumni for helping us through a difficult time. And finally, THANK YOU to all the Blues fans! Our dad loved every one of you. Thanks for the stories you have shared the past few weeks, and thank you for loving him since 1967. He may not be with us physically anymore, but we know his spirit will always be walking the hallways at Enterprise Center Melissa, Dave, Jacob, Katie & Bobby Jr.

Plager died on March 24 from a heart attack while driving on I-64 near downtown St. Louis. He was 78 years old.

Plager came to the Blues in 1967 and went on to play 11 seasons for St. Louis. After his time on the ice was up, he continued to show love and loyalty to the Blues. He served as a coach for 11 games in 1992 and has held various roles with the organization since then.

Hockey fans said goodbye to the beloved former St. Louis Blues player at a ‘Celebration of Life’ event Friday, April 16 at Enterprise Center.

People began arriving at Enterprise Center almost three hours before the memorial was set to begin.

Inside, Plager’s casket was placed at center ice and surrounded by yellow flowers.

Fans said they were grateful the Blues’ organization allowed them a chance to honor No. 5.