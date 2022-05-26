ST. LOUIS – The Blues live to play another day. They’ll play again at Enterprise Center Friday at 7 p.m. following Wednesday’s roller coaster of a game in Colorado where it looked like it was over.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals will be Friday night, the same time the St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

Fans were still buzzing about the team rallying back from the brink of elimination.

The Blues have come back from a 3-1 deficit twice, in 1999 against Phoenix and in 1991 taking on Detroit.

There wasn’t a Ballpark Village then but there is now and Wednesday night it was filled with baseball and hockey fans.

The Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon getting the hat trick almost seemed unsurmountable as the Blues down 3-0 in the second and 4-3 late in the third period forced the overtime and the win.

“Big performance in the second and third period and tying it up at four and sending it to overtime is huge hopefully Game 6 cuisine to back to Colorado,” Emily Hovey said.

“The best thing that can happen is come about 10:30 p.m., we have two victories, ready to blow the roof off Ballpark Village,” said Lucas Bateman.

“Absolutely going to be a very busy Friday night to hook off a very busy weekend regardless,” said Mike LaMartina, COO Ballpark Village. “But last night’s game this place was electric and people may have been counting them out but to come back like that the whole building just exploded taking that momentum right into Friday night.”

Explore St. Louis estimates a St. Louis Blues postseason game to generate around $3 million for the region. Blues and Cardinals both at home Friday night.