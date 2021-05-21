Faulk, Bortuzzo to miss Game 3 for Blues vs. Colorado

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS–Blues Head Coach Craig Berube confirmed Friday afternoon that Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo will miss Game 3 of the First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against Colorado Friday night due to injuries suffered in Game 2.

They both left the game Wednesday and did not return.

The NHL suspended Colorado’s Nazem Kadri pending a hearing Friday for what was described by the league as an illegal check to Faulk’s head.

Berube did not discount the possibility that both defensemen could return in the series. The Blues are down 2-0 in the series and will be fighting for their playoff lives, so the team will face a fine line of playing the tough style of hockey it has become known for in recent years and not playing with their emotions in a retaliatory fashion to avenge the hits from Wednesday,

“Things happen in games, it’s upsetting sometimes. We’ve got to focus on playing and the league will do what it has to do to take care of that stuff,” Berube said.

Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar said Thursday he did not believe Kadri was “head-hunting” when he hit Faulk Wednesday.