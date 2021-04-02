Five products available to commemorate Blues #5 Bobby Plager

ST. LOUIS – There are now five commemorative products to celebrate the life of Blues number 5 Bobby Plager.

Plager died on Wednesday, March 24 when he suffered a cardiac event while driving his car on I-64 near downtown St. Louis.

In order to keep Plager’s memory alive, fans can purchase a commemorative 5 heart patch, a lapel 5 heart pin, a #1 in your hearts tee, a Bobby Plager card tee and a tee with Plager’s quote, “The logo on the front of the sweater is more important than the name on the back.”

The products range in price from $7 to $30. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local small businesses via the Blues Alumni Assistance Fund.

You asked, and now #5 patches are available to fans. A portion of proceeds will benefit local small businesses via the @bluesalumni Assistance Fund. https://t.co/0uEYRnTL4v pic.twitter.com/39h9F13oAl — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 2, 2021

Click here to get your gear.