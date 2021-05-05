Terry scores shootout winner, Ducks beat Blues 3-2

Anaheim Ducks’ Simon Benoit (86) defends against St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored the shootout winner in the Anaheim Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Max Jones also scored for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout.

Terry beat Jordan Binnington with a forehand-backhand combination in the second round of the shootout.

Stolarz stopped Ryan O’Reilly in the next round to secure the win.

Mike Hoffman and Kyle Clifford scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press