ST. LOUIS – Former Blues player Oskar Sundqvist was in the crowd at Enterprise Center Monday night to cheer on the team that got him a Stanley Cup.

Sundqvist now plays for the Detroit Red Wings, but he supported his teammates from the stands.

He was seen wearing a Blues shirt that reads “Robert Thomas is elite.” The Blues tweeted the photo with the caption, “Look who showed up to support the boys!”

The Blues ended up losing Game 4 against the Avalanche 6-3. Nazem Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage. The Avalanche now lead the series 3-1.

Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Kadri, who was booed heavily every time he touched the puck, skated towards the glass and appeared to salute the Blues fans after each of his first two goals, inciting even more jeers. It was his first career playoff hat trick.