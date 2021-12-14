Former St. Louis Blues goalie Ben Bishop officially announces retirement

ST. LOUIS–It’s fitting that the Blues are in Dallas to face the Stars Tuesday night.
The teams are going at it hours after Ben Bishop, who played in goal for both clubs, and in one of the most memorable games in Stanley Cup postseason history, tearfully announced his retirement from the NHL.
Bishop, who was born in Denver but grew up in St. Louis and attended Chaminade, broke into the NHL in the 2008-2009 season with the Blues and was recalled again during the 2010-2011 season. In parts of 13 seasons, Bishop also played for Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, before joining Dallas in 2017.
Bishop was in net for the Stars on May 7, 2019, and had 52 saves, but couldn’t block the shot from a fellow St. Louis high school alum in Pat Maroon, who propelled the Blues to the Western Conference finals and later the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.
The Blues saluted Bishop’s career on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.