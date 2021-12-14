Former St. Louis Blues goalie Ben Bishop officially announces retirement

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishops wipes tears as he speaks during a news conference announcing his retirement as an NHL hockey player because of a degenerative condition in his right knee in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ST. LOUIS–It’s fitting that the Blues are in Dallas to face the Stars Tuesday night.

The teams are going at it hours after Ben Bishop, who played in goal for both clubs, and in one of the most memorable games in Stanley Cup postseason history, tearfully announced his retirement from the NHL.

"And the fans, and last off, you guys, my teammates… You're really what makes this job so special."



Goaltender Ben Bishop reflects on his career. ⤵



🎥: https://t.co/WUB9HgHEDY pic.twitter.com/yWsWxNXNYo — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 14, 2021

Bishop, who was born in Denver but grew up in St. Louis and attended Chaminade, broke into the NHL in the 2008-2009 season with the Blues and was recalled again during the 2010-2011 season. In parts of 13 seasons, Bishop also played for Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, before joining Dallas in 2017.

Bishop was in net for the Stars on May 7, 2019, and had 52 saves, but couldn’t block the shot from a fellow St. Louis high school alum in Pat Maroon, who propelled the Blues to the Western Conference finals and later the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues saluted Bishop’s career on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Congratulations on an incredible career, @Benbishop30. We're proud to call you a St. Louisan and, now, a member of the @bluesalumni. #HeartlandOfHockey pic.twitter.com/OJtDdDkTWJ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 14, 2021