Chelsea Haynes, one of FOX 2’s very own, will take on a big role with the St. Louis Blues this season.

Chelsea Haynes, the host of FOX 2 lifestyle show “Studio STL,” will serve as an in-game host for the 2022-23 Blues season. Chelsea is one of two new members planning to help with the in-game experience at Enterprise Center.

“It’s amazing to bring so many different people together, different cultures, different backgrounds. It’s a great thing to do every day,” Haynes told the St. Louis Blues. “I do live TV every day, but there’s no audience (in front of you), so coming here and being able to interact with the fans. ‘m stoked about that.”

Chelsea, along with St. Louis native Jason Rooney, will be the voices behind in-game entertainment this season, including the puck shuffle challenges and fan challenges during intermissions.

The Blues open the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chelsea plans to will begin her role with the Blues during a preseason game on Sept. 29.