ST. LOUIS – Grammy-award winning R&B artist SZA is representing St. Louis in her new album cover. Specifically, the Blues hockey team.

SZA shared a sneak peek of her new album cover Wednesday, one that features her sitting on a diving board over water while sporting a St. Louis Blues jersey.

The upcoming album is titled S.O.S. It will be her second studio album, and it is expected to be released later this month. On the album cover, her customized Blues jersey uses “S.O.S.” in the number slot and SZA as the name.

SZA is a St. Louis native, even though she was raised in New Jersey for much of her life. The St. Louis Blues are thrilled with her new album cover decisions, sharing the message “SZA szn” via Twitter upon the announcement.

Known formally as Solána Imani Rowe, SZA has released multiple singles that have reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 since 2020. Her upcoming album will come nearly five years after her debut album “Ctrl.”

After 14 Grammy nominations, SZA won her first Grammy award last April for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance through the hit “Kiss Me More.”