ST. LOUIS – Two veterans join the St. Louis Blues amid a flurry of moves on the first day of NHL free agency.

The Blues have signed goaltender Thomas Greiss and forward Noel Acciari to one-year contracts.

Greiss will earn $1.25 million this season and is eligible for bonuses. He will likely serve as the primary backup to starting netminder Jordan Binnington. Over 13 NHL seasons, Greiss owns a 155-120-37 record with a 2.72 goals against average and .912 save percentage.

Acciari will also earn $1.25 million this season. Primarly viewed as a defensive forward, Acciari played against the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Boston Bruins. The center spent the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers, picking up 46 points over 127 games.

It’s been a busy first day of NHL free agency for the Blues, who agreed to a record contract extension with Robert Thomas and re-signed veteran defenseman Nick Leddy.

The Blues lost goaltender Charlie Lindgren to free agency after he reached a deal with the Washington Capitals. The team’s most coveted free agent, David Perron, has not yet signed with a team as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.