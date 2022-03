Teammates celebrate with New Jersey Devils’ Dougie Hamilton, left, after he scored the winning goal in the overtime of the NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Newark, N.J., Sunday, March 6, 2022. The Devils defeated the Blues in overtime, 3-2. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime and rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and the New Jersey Devils edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Blues netminder Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.

By ALLAN KREDA, AP Sports Writer