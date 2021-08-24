Hockey fans vote Louie No. 4 on list of best NHL mascots

ST. LOUIS – It won’t be long before we’re talking Blues hockey, and now a group called Play Canada has ranked the NHL’s top mascots.

They surveyed more than 2,000 hockey fans in the US and Canada, and Louie from the Blues came in fourth.

Carlton the Bear, the Toronto mascot, was named the best mascot. The worst was “Stringer” from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the most obnoxious mascot was “Gritty” from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Click here for more information on the survey and Play Canada.

Below is the full list.

Carlton the Bear – Toronto Maple Leafs Sabretooth – Buffalo Sabres Howler the Coyote – Arizona Coyotes Louie – St. Louis Blues Slapshot – Washington Capitals Bailey – Los Angeles Kings Wild Wing – Anaheim Ducks Stormy – Carolina Hurricanes Gnash – Nashville Predators Nordy – Minnesota Wild Tommy Hawk – Chicago Blackhawks Blades the Bruin – Boston Bruins Hunter – Edmonton Oilers Al the Octopus – Detroit Red Wings Sparky the Dragon – New York Islanders S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks Mick E. Moose – Winnipeg Jets Bernie the St. Bernard – Colorado Avalanche Victor E. Green – Dallas Stars Iceburgh – Pittsburgh Penguins Gritty – Philadelphia Flyers Chance – Vegas Golden Knights N.J. Devil – New Jersey Devils Stanley C Panther – Florida Panthers Thunderbug – Tampa Bay Lightning Fin the Whale – Vancouver Canucks Youppi! – Montreal Canadiens Spartacat – Ottawa Senators Harvey the Hound – Calgary Flames Stinger – Columbus Blue Jackets