Hockey fans vote Louie No. 4 on list of best NHL mascots

ST. LOUIS – It won’t be long before we’re talking Blues hockey, and now a group called Play Canada has ranked the NHL’s top mascots.

They surveyed more than 2,000 hockey fans in the US and Canada, and Louie from the Blues came in fourth.

Carlton the Bear, the Toronto mascot, was named the best mascot. The worst was “Stringer” from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the most obnoxious mascot was “Gritty” from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Below is the full list.

  1. Carlton the Bear – Toronto Maple Leafs
  2. Sabretooth – Buffalo Sabres
  3. Howler the Coyote – Arizona Coyotes
  4. Louie – St. Louis Blues
  5. Slapshot – Washington Capitals
  6. Bailey – Los Angeles Kings
  7. Wild Wing – Anaheim Ducks
  8. Stormy – Carolina Hurricanes
  9. Gnash – Nashville Predators
  10. Nordy – Minnesota Wild
  11. Tommy Hawk – Chicago Blackhawks
  12. Blades the Bruin – Boston Bruins
  13. Hunter – Edmonton Oilers
  14. Al the Octopus – Detroit Red Wings
  15. Sparky the Dragon – New York Islanders
  16. S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks
  17. Mick E. Moose – Winnipeg Jets
  18. Bernie the St. Bernard – Colorado Avalanche
  19. Victor E. Green – Dallas Stars
  20. Iceburgh – Pittsburgh Penguins
  21. Gritty – Philadelphia Flyers
  22. Chance – Vegas Golden Knights
  23. N.J. Devil – New Jersey Devils
  24. Stanley C Panther – Florida Panthers
  25. Thunderbug – Tampa Bay Lightning
  26. Fin the Whale – Vancouver Canucks
  27. Youppi! – Montreal Canadiens
  28. Spartacat – Ottawa Senators
  29. Harvey the Hound – Calgary Flames
  30. Stinger – Columbus Blue Jackets

