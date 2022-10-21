ST. LOUIS – Fans will have the chance to see the St. Louis Blues compete in five different jerseys this season. If you plan ahead, you might be able to see the Blues sport all five fashion statements at home games this season.

The Blues released their jersey schedule Friday after introducing their “Reverse Retro” concept on Thursday, a gold jersey based on an original team prototype.

Starting with the next St. Louis home game on Wednesday, the Blues will break out their traditional home jerseys for the 2022-23 season. Fans will have a chance to see the Blues in action in their home blue jersey 24 times this season, including back-to-back road games on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. These jerseys are traditionally worn on weekdays and Sundays throughout the season when a special-edition jersey isn’t being used.

The Blues away jersey will wear their white road jersey a team-high 42 times this season. These jerseys are generally exclusive to road games, though the Blues will sport tham in home games on Nov. 28 and Jan. 19 this season.

Aside from the traditional home and road jerseys, the next most-common attire will be the baby-blue heritage jersey uniforms. The jerseys are similar to ones used in the 2017 Winter Classic and generally get used on Saturday games. After using these jerseys in last weeks home opener, fans can see the Blues with in heritage style eight more times this season, including:

Oct. 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota Wild

Jan. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Feb. 11 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Blues revealed a gold “Reverse Retro” jersey on Tuesday for the 2022-23 season. It includes the team name floating around a singular blue musical note. Some design elements are similar to the Blues’ Winter Classic jerseys from one season ago. The jersey’s design is based on an original prototype created ahead of the team’s inaugural 1967-68 season.

This jersey, which comes as part of the league’s partnership with Adidas, can be seen seven times this season, including…

Nov. 17 vs. Washington Capitals

Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 10 vs. Calgary Flames

Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Lastly, the Blues will use one other uniform just once this season. It’s the 1990s vintage jersey that the team has used on a few occasions over the last three seasons. The Blues will wear this jersey for a March 9 home game against the San Jose Sharks, the team which they originally debuted it against in the 1990s.

For the Blues’ complete jersey schedule for the 2022-23 season, click here.