How to watch the St. Louis Blues play

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS– The 2021-2022 NHL season is in full swing and here is your guide to finding games so you don’t miss any of the action.

Here is the Blues schedule to find out who is broadcasting the game

Here are the ways the Blues games will be broadcasted: Bally Sports Midwest ESPN ESPN+ TNT



Radio Broadcasts Home: 101 ESPN Away: iHeartRadio



The site Grounded Reason has also made a guide to help Blues fans watch games during the 2021-2022 season.

While you are watching the games this year, the Blues will be wearing one of five different jerseys. The NHL says in addition to the Winter Classic game itself on New Year’s Day, the Blues will wear the off-white jerseys for two other games this season: Feb. 1 at Montreal and April 19 vs. Boston.

The lighter-blue Heritage jerseys can be seen at Enterprise Center nine times this year, while the 90’s Vintage jersey will make its only appearance on Jan. 17 vs. Nashville for Chris Pronger’s jersey retirement night.

You can check out their full jersey schedule on the Blues’ website.