ST. LOUIS (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes past the St. Louis Blues 7-2.

Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play. Carolina is the No. 3 team in the league and improved to 44-15-7, good for 93 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes had won just one of their past six games before the victory.

For St. Louis, the loss was the team’s fourth straight at home. The Blues host Vancouver Tuesday night.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press