ST. LOUIS – Jamie Rivers, after several years of working on the St. Louis Blues pregame and postgame broadcast crew, is set for a larger role this upcoming season.

Rivers has been named the new lead analyst for St. Louis Blues broadcasts on Bally Sports Midwest. He will take over a role championed by Darren Pang for 14 seasons before his recent departure to the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast team.

“Very honored for this opportunity!,” said Rivers via Twitter, quoting a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story in which he announced, “I’m not going to try to be Darren Pang.”

Rivers has worked in various roles with Bally Sports Midwest for nearly a decade. He has some familiarity with the new responsibilities, having worked as sideline analyst for 12 games last year and also with various broadcast experience with the Mid-States High School Championship Games.

Rivers was a 1993 draft pick of St. Louis and spent five NHL seasons over two stints with the Blues. He played more than 450 games with seven teams over an 11-year NHL career. He sported the Blues uniform one last time for the 2017 Winter Classic Alumni Game.

Darren Pang had held Rivers’ new role for more than a decade, known for his positive demeanor and “Holy Jumpin!” catchphrase.