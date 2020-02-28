Jay Bouwmeester receives standing ovation at Blues game

ST. LOUIS – With his mind on recovery and playing future undecided, Jay Bouwmeester returned to Enterprise Center Thursday night to cheer on his teammates but found himself on the receiving end of raucous cheers from the crowd.
Earlier this week, the St. Louis Blues announced Bouwmeester would miss the remainder of the NHL regular season and the playoffs while he recovers from a cardiac episode and evaluates his plans.
Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period of the February 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks. He was rushed to UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California and had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.
On Thursday, Bouwmeester received a lengthy standing ovation from the fans in attendance in the first period as he watched the game from a team suite.