ST. LOUIS – Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. It’s a distinction that sets him apart from dozens of netminders in Blues history, and that hasn’t stopped him from chasing more franchise royalty.

Binnington has cruised to four wins in five playoff games since taking over as the Blues go-to goalie midway through the first round. His latest surge includes a 1.75 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and nearly 33 saves per game in the 2022 NHL playoffs. Behind the strong stretch, Binnington has also broken several franchise playoff records.

Now in the second round, Binnington sparked the Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 on Thursday. On track to pass two franchise playoff records heading into the game, Binnington needed every possible save from Game 2 (30 total) to take sole possession of a third. Ultimately, he passed Mike Liut in games played (40), minutes played (2,369) and saves (1,087).

Earlier in the playoffs, Binnington set his first of many new franchise records with his 18th career playoff victory, passing a milestone previously shared by Liut and Greg Millen. He set the new record in Game 5 of the first round, the second of three straight wins to help the Blues secure a series comeback. Binnington enters the weekend with 20 playoff wins, 16 which came during his Stanley Cup-title run in 2019.

There is another Blues playoff record within reach, though it would take several big-time performances and possibly more seasons. Binnington only has one shutout over four years of playoff experience. Jacques Plante leads in that standout statistic with four.

Binnington and the Blues return home for Games 3 and 4 of the second round against the Colorado Avalanche. The series is currently tied 1-1. Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.