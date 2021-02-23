Kings shut out Blues; Injury issues mount for St. Louis on defense

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dustin Brown scored two goals and Jonathan Quick earned his 54th career shutout as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-0.
It was the second shutout this season for the 35-year-old Quick, who helped the Kings win two Stanley Cup championships in his career. The Kings scored in each period and extended their winning streak to five games. It was the third time St. Louis has been shut out this season.
The loss was costly on other fronts. Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson left the game with a lower body injury in the second period. Head Coach Craig Berube said Gunnarson will be “out awhile” but will be re-evaluated Tuesday. This comes as fellow defenseman Colton Parayko is reportedly dealing with a back injury.