Kyrou leads Blues’ quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two of the Blues’ three goals in the opening 2:06, and St. Louis cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
Zach Sanford also scored during the three fastest goals to open a game in Blues history.
The flurry also was the fifth-fastest three goals to begin a game in NHL history, and the fastest since December 1987.
David Perron, Kyle Clifford, and Vince Dunn scored later as the Blues won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Max Jones scored for Anaheim, which has lost two straight.
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press