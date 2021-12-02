Lightning beat shorthanded Blues 4-2

The defending Stanley Cup champs got even with the Blues on Thursday night, winning 4-2 in Tampa, Florida. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie in the third period scoring twice in a span of 2:20 to key the win over the shorthanded Blues. Covid-19 protocols put both goalie Jordan Binnington and defenseman Justin Faulk on the NHL’s list on Thursday. They join center Tylor Bozak who is also currently in Covid-19 protocols.

The Blues fought back twice in this game to tie the score. Brandon Saad’s tip in goal on the power play tied the contest at 1-1 in the second period. Then Pavel Buchnevich also netted another power play goal to even the game at 2-2

Ville Husso started in goal for the Blues stopping 31 of 35 shots, but took the loss. The Blues road trip to Florida continues this weekend. They play the Panthers in Sunrise, FL on Saturday afternoon.