MacKinnon has 2 goals, Avalanche beat Blues, 3-2

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) as Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) trails in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and Brandon Saad added another to lead the surging Colorado Avalanche over the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

Jonas Johansson had 25 saves for his first win for Colorado in his second start since coming over from Buffalo in a trade on March 20.

Gabriel Landeskog assisted on both of MacKinnon’s goals for the Avalanche, who have gone 11-0-2 in their last 13 games to take over first place in the West Division.

The Blues got goals from Mike Hoffman and David Perron and 36 saves from Jordan Binnington, but lost their fifth straight game (0-4-1).

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press