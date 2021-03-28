Manson scores in OT to lead Ducks to 3-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Manson scored at 1:47 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2.
Adam Henrique and Can Fowler scored in regulation for Anaheim, which won its second straight.
Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves in his first start of the season. Stolarz won for the first time since Feb. 12, 2019, as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jordan Binnington made 21 saves, and Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, who are 0-5-2 in their last seven home games.
By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press