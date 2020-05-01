‘Market Street Dream’ painter sending proceeds from prints to charity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Blues historic run to the Stanley Cup is being immortalized forever. Sports painter Rick Rush has spent nine months perfecting his piece that he calls “Market Street Dream.” The idea was to celebrate the Blues championship and the franchise’s connection to the city.

Hockey fans will soon be able to purchase their own version of this unique print by going to MarketStreetDream.com. All proceeds go to the Blues For Kids charity, along with Blues Alumni and the Rick Rush Foundation.