EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid’s second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. Zach Hyman also scored two goals, Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith made 31 saves in the Oilers’ ninth straight home victory. Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak ended. Brayden Schenn also scored. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso who finished with 25 saves.
April 09 2022 01:26 pm