EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid’s second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. Zach Hyman also scored two goals, Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith made 31 saves in the Oilers’ ninth straight home victory. Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak ended. Brayden Schenn also scored. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso who finished with 25 saves.

